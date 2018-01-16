Woman killed in carjacking, shooting at Madison apartment complex

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
News 4 meteorologist Dan Thomas says 1 to 3 inches of snow remains most likely for Middle Tennessee. Some areas could see 6 inches of snow.More >>
Police say the suspect approached two women who were sitting in a car at the Highland Cove Apartments on Due West Avenue.More >>
Nashville officials are expected to vote on holding a public referendum on Mayor Megan Barry's $5.4 billion proposal to build an extensive transit system.More >>
Tennessee wildlife officials are seeking public comments on regulations for the 2018-19 hunting season.More >>
In Nashville, most of the snow from last week’s winter storm has melted and the streets already have salt on them. In Clarksville, residents are still recovering from heavy snow last week.More >>
When the trash began to pile up outside the metal containers at the Cannon County transfer station, residents began taking photos, disgusted as the debris began to mount and higher.More >>
Two young sisters shot to death in their own front yard will be laid to rest this weekend. Their half-brother, the man accused of killing them, will be in court Tuesday.More >>
A man was shot in the ankle while trying to intervene in an argument at the Cumberland View Public Housing complex Monday night.More >>
Metro police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville on Monday night. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Chester Avenue.More >>
Small business owners in Hendersonville are concerned they will have to close their doors after Kroger left a shopping center, taking the foot traffic they depend on with it.More >>
News 4 meteorologist Dan Thomas says 1 to 3 inches of snow remains most likely for Middle Tennessee. Some areas could see 6 inches of snow.More >>
After spending three decades in the United States, a 39-year-old Michigan man was sent back to Mexico by ICE agents.More >>
A couple was arrested after police discovered that 13 people had been held captive in their California home in filthy conditions, some shackled to beds with chains and padlocks, officials said Monday.More >>
A 6-year-old Florida boy has died from rabies he contracted after being scratched by an infected bat.More >>
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >>
Metro police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville on Monday night. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Chester Avenue.More >>
In Nashville, most of the snow from last week’s winter storm has melted and the streets already have salt on them. In Clarksville, residents are still recovering from heavy snow last week.More >>
When the trash began to pile up outside the metal containers at the Cannon County transfer station, residents began taking photos, disgusted as the debris began to mount and higher.More >>
According to her family, she ran away from school, suffered hallucinations, and even tried to jump out of her bedroom window.More >>
Small business owners in Hendersonville are concerned they will have to close their doors after Kroger left a shopping center, taking the foot traffic they depend on with it.More >>
