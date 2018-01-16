Woman killed in carjacking, shooting at Madison apartment complex

Police say the woman was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot. (WSMV)

A woman has died from her injuries after being shot during a carjacking in Madison overnight.

Police say the suspect approached two women who were sitting in a car at the Highland Cove Apartments on Due West Avenue.

He allegedly fired his gun at the driver while demanding money from the victims just before 11 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she later died.

The man forced both women out of the vehicle and took off in the victims' charcoal 2005 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag 8390AL, which is a University of Alabama specialty tag.

According to police, the women were at the apartment complex visiting family members.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

January 16, 2018

