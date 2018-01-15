Community remembers two young sisters shot to death

Friends and family lit candles ahead of the vigil. (WSMV)

Two young sisters shot to death in their own front yard will be laid to rest this weekend.

Their half-brother, the man accused of killing them, will be in court Tuesday.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon. Police say Queshan Brooks shot his stepmother and his siblings, 5-year-old Samaii and 8-year-old Sam’marie, outside their north Nashville home.

As he was running from the scene, police say Brooks carjacked 70-year-old Robert Payne, killing him as well.

Officials eventually found the car and tracked Brooks' footprints in the snow. He was caught and taken into custody.

A vigil was held for the sisters Monday night.

“You can tell everyone loved Sam’marie and Samaii,” said Shannon Battle, their grandmother.

Hundreds bundled together at Hartman Park to remember two little girls with two big personalities.

“They are kids that you will never forget. You will never ever forget them,” Battle said.

Battle’s daughter was also shot that snowy Friday afternoon. She is at the hospital, recovering from surgery.

“I don't care if he had an argument with my daughter. I don't care what went on. He shouldn't have taken it out on the babies. Those are innocent babies who have done nothing wrong,” Battle said.

Brooks has a long rap sheet. In Nashville he's been arrested for attempted criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

“He should not have been out of jail anyway. He had those charges like that anyway. I will never ever get over this, but I will be in court every single day that he is there,” Battle said.

Friends of the girls say school just won't be the same.

“Sam'marie was a good friend. She made people laugh in her own way,” Marianny Duronslet said.

The girls will be laid to rest Saturday at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. A time has not yet been set.

