Man shot in ankle trying to break up argument in north Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man was shot in the ankle while trying to intervene in an argument at the Cumberland View Public Housing complex Monday night.

Police say a group of people were arguing on 25th Avenue North just before 6:30 p.m. The victim was shot while attempting to break it up.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital. His injury is not life-threatening.

Police say the suspect fled in a gray BMW with several other people inside.

North Precinct detectives are investigating.

