2 injured in East Nashville shooting

Metro police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville on Monday night.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Chester Avenue.

Police said the suspect got into a car with two people parked in the area. The suspect then shot both victims after an argument.

One of the victims was shot in the arm. The other suffered a graze wound to the head. Both victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect got away on a bicycle, which was later recovered a short distance away.

The only available description of the suspect is that he is a black male. Police said he knew the victims.

Police say detectives are investigating the shooting.

