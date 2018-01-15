Businesses struggle after Kroger leaves Hendersonville shopping center

Small business owners in Hendersonville are concerned they will have to close their doors after Kroger left a shopping center, taking the foot traffic they depend on with it.

With Kroger gas pumps still up, it may look like it gets busy, but the parking lot is bare with just the few stores on the side. That’s the sad scene local business owners hope to change.

The winter weather is not stopping customers from visiting Teresa Gravelle, who owns and runs the Baskin-Robbins on East Main Street in the shopping center next to the old Kroger.

“I bought it in 1996, and I’ve had it since then and have really kind of increased sales. (I’ve) gotten out there in the community and tried to do everything I can to try and promote Baskin-Robbins,” Gravelle said.

She’s getting more creative with marketing after her business took a $50,000 hit in lost sales. The crowds aren’t there anymore after Kroger left the shopping center eight months ago.

“At night, it’s like a ghost town in here. There’s hardly any cars,” Gravelle said. “And we’ve been here so long that people know we’re here, but it may come down to the point where I have to move.”

Kroger representatives told the city the wants to use the space for storage and some offices. But Gravelle and other business owners told News 4 that won’t bring in the people they need.

“It’s just very hurtful when I used to employ 20 employees and now I have eight, and I’m working seven days a week,” Gravelle said.

She said Kroger has offered to make the existing store signs more visible. While that’s a start, Gravelle said a retail draw would be better.

“People have really done good to support us, so I would just like to see something substantial happen down there to help all of us,” Gravelle said.

Surrounding business owners on the lot not in the building with the old Kroger told News 4 they also have decreased sales from fewer customers. Kroger’s plans have to get approved, so it’s up for a vote on Jan. 23 before the city board of mayor and aldermen.

