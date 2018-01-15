TDOT prepares for second round of winter weather

Small business owners in Hendersonville are concerned they will have to close their doors after Kroger left a shopping center, taking the foot traffic they depend on with it.More >>
Small business owners in Hendersonville are concerned they will have to close their doors after Kroger left a shopping center, taking the foot traffic they depend on with it.More >>
When the trash began to pile up outside the metal containers at the Cannon County transfer station, residents began taking photos, disgusted as the debris began to mount and higher.More >>
When the trash began to pile up outside the metal containers at the Cannon County transfer station, residents began taking photos, disgusted as the debris began to mount and higher.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday because of the snow that is expected to accumulate across Middle Tennessee.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday because of the snow that is expected to accumulate across Middle Tennessee.More >>
In Nashville, most of the snow from last week’s winter storm has melted and the streets already have salt on them. In Clarksville, residents are still recovering from heavy snow last week.More >>
In Nashville, most of the snow from last week’s winter storm has melted and the streets already have salt on them. In Clarksville, residents are still recovering from heavy snow last week.More >>
The roads are covered in salt and brine ahead of more snow expected late Monday into Tuesday. It is also coating many cars across the Midstate.More >>
The roads are covered in salt and brine ahead of more snow expected late Monday into Tuesday. It is also coating many cars across the Midstate.More >>
The news comes less than two days after the Titans lost to the Patriots in the second round of the playoffs.More >>
The news comes less than two days after the Titans lost to the Patriots in the second round of the playoffs.More >>
Americans across the country will be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with acts of service and remembrance on Monday.More >>
Americans across the country will be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with acts of service and remembrance on Monday.More >>
Here's a look at how the Twitterverse is reacting to the news that head coach Mike Mularkey has "parted ways" with the Titans.More >>
Here's a look at how the Twitterverse is reacting to the news that head coach Mike Mularkey has "parted ways" with the Titans.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday because of the snow that is expected to accumulate across Middle Tennessee.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday because of the snow that is expected to accumulate across Middle Tennessee.More >>
The news comes less than two days after the Titans lost to the Patriots in the second round of the playoffs.More >>
The news comes less than two days after the Titans lost to the Patriots in the second round of the playoffs.More >>
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >>
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >>
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday. She was 46.More >>
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday. She was 46.More >>
The fire started around 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 8400 block of Highway 203, which is in Savannah, Tennessee.More >>
The fire started around 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 8400 block of Highway 203, which is in Savannah, Tennessee.More >>
Here's a look at how the Twitterverse is reacting to the news that head coach Mike Mularkey has "parted ways" with the Titans.More >>
Here's a look at how the Twitterverse is reacting to the news that head coach Mike Mularkey has "parted ways" with the Titans.More >>
Police are searching for the man who they say is responsible for an overnight stabbing and arson inside an Antioch apartment.More >>
Police are searching for the man who they say is responsible for an overnight stabbing and arson inside an Antioch apartment.More >>