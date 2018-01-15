TDOT prepares for second round of winter weather

Snow is still on the ground in parts of the Midstate. (WSMV)

Preparations are underway for another round of winter weather in the Midstate.

In Nashville, most of the snow from last week’s winter storm has melted and the streets already have salt on them.

In Clarksville, residents are still recovering from heavy snow last week. Crews there have had to be strategic when it comes to how they pre-treat the roads and what resources they use when.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation worker in Clarksville told News 4 they have 73 drivers and six mechanics covering five counties using 52 trucks.

Many TDOT workers have been working around the clock since last Thursday morning. They spent most of Monday brining the roads before heading home to rest and wait for the storm.

Louis Pisarra with TDOT said what they do next will depend on what Mother Nature throws at them.

“Depends if it rains. I believe the cut-off is 1 inch of rain, we don’t brine because it’s just going to wash it off,” Pisarra said. “Sometimes if it does rain, depends if we get a lot of ice, we’ll still brine just to see if it will help us. And then once the snow comes in with the ice, then we can put down brine with the mixture of calcium and it breaks up that ice.”

When it snows, officials say drivers should use their head and not their feet. Even if they’re driving a large SUV, drivers should slow down.

Drivers will especially want to slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges and shady spots as they are all candidates for black ice.

Drivers should give themselves plenty of room and not use cruise control.

“Be prepared for a longer commute time. I don’t know that it’s all that different from driving in LA, but any time you have snow and ice on the ground, definitely take your time,” said Joseph Pleasant with the Nashville Fire Department.

If you encounter TDOT salt trucks, stay back and give the room. It helps them get their job done and avoids damage to your car.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.