Social media reacts to Titans' split with Mike Mularkey

On Monday, the Titans confirmed that they have "parted ways" with head coach Mike Mularkey.

In an official statement, the team says "the two parties couldn't come to an agreement over the future."

This comes in the wake of the Titans' loss in the playoffs to the Patriots on Saturday night.

Here's a look at how the Twitterverse is reacting to the news.

So the extension reports were just a bunch of mularkey? — Ryan (@20154Ryan) January 15, 2018

Mularkey led the Titans to their best season in over a decade. I'll always respect and appreciate the job he did in Nashville. — Wes Boling (@TNsWesBoling) January 15, 2018

Given a choice between Mularkey and what he said Sunday or New guy chosen by Robinson, I’ll take B. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 15, 2018

While he’s no longer the coach, don’t overlook the work Mike Mularkey did to steady the Titans franchise. He was a rock for them. And players loved him. A revered man in the NFL. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2018

I'll at least put this out there, too.



Thank you to Coach Mularkey and his staff. This team was an absolute mess when he took over. His conviction about changing culture leaves this franchise in a drastically better position than when he arrived.



I wish him well. — Superhorn (@Super_Horn) January 15, 2018

Let me.be clear: Mularkey really didn't deserve to be fired until yesterday. Keeping his staff was a firable offense. He got what he deserved in the end. #Titans — MJ (@TheMJTake) January 15, 2018

The #Titans fans went from feeling like the Vikings fans felt when the Saints kicked the FG to take the lead when they heard Mularkey was being extended to feeling like the Vikings fans when Diggs took it to the house upon hearing Mularkey had been fired. — Mo (@bmo54bmo54) January 15, 2018

The #Titans ownership has shown loyalty to one man over all others: Marcus Mariota. Ken Whisenhunt was fired for not protecting him as a rookie, Mike Mularkey was relieved for not developing him. Says a lot about the young quarterback. — Kenneth Goit (@KennethGoit) January 15, 2018

Thank you to Mike Mularkey.

Thank you for stabilizing this franchise.

Thank you for introducing a culture of accountability and toughness.

Thank you for pushing this team towards relevancy and cleaning up Whiz’s mess.

Thank you, and good luck. — Blake (@_BlakeTucker) January 15, 2018

