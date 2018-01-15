Madison man found dead in Lawrence County

Police say a Madison man was found dead in Lawrence County over the weekend.

Lawrence County deputies found the body of 37-year-old Dustin Lee Sanker in a wooded area on Long Branch Road in Leoma on Sunday evening.

Officials said Sanker lived in Madison now but is originally from Lawrence County and spent a lot of time in the area.

His body was sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Police are continuing to investigate the man's cause of death. They are urging anyone who has spoken to Sanker in the past couple of days to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 931-762-1608. Tips can also be submitted on the police department's Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.