Titans have 'parted ways' with head coach Mike Mularkey

Here's a look at how the Twitterverse is reacting to the news that head coach Mike Mularkey has "parted ways" with the Titans.

The Titans have confirmed that they have "parted ways" with head coach Mike Mularkey.

In an official statement, the team said that "the two parties couldn't come to an agreement over the future."

The news comes less than two days after the Titans lost to the Patriots in the second round of the playoffs.

Mularkey’s job seemed pretty secure after the team's win over the Chiefs in the first round. The team hadn't made the playoffs since 2008 and hadn't clinched a playoff win since 2004.

This comes a day after Mularkey told the media, "We're on the same page, and it's full steam ahead."

Sources close to the team were reporting that Mularkey would sign a contract extension to remain head coach, but negotiations went south after the loss in New England. Likely, Mularkey was asked to make a change among his assistant coaching staff, which was a sticking point.

The Titans are the first team in 15 years to change head coaches after reaching the playoffs.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk issued this statement on Monday morning:

I want to thank Mike Mularkey for his contributions to our franchise over his tenure with our organization. He took over our team during a low moment and together with Jon built a solid foundation for our franchise. I appreciated that Mike devoted himself to this team and the community. In fact, we did discuss extending his future with our team over the past week, but in those discussions about the direction of the team, it became evident that we saw different paths to achieve greater success. It is certainly unfortunate that we couldn’t find enough common ground. I generally believe that continuity is the best path for success, but I also view this as an important moment for our football team as we try to make that next step to sustained success on the field. Jon will begin the search immediately to identify that person.

Titans GM Jon Robinson held a news conference at 1 p.m. at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Fans who News 4 spoke with on Monday morning seemed surprised by the move.

"Great coach. He did a lot of great stuff for the city, and I’m grateful for that, but you have to move on. That's what happens when you lose," said Titans fan Steven Hall.

"I don’t think they should have gotten rid of him, I really don’t. He’s one of the best coaches they’ve had," said Titans fan Rosalyn Lewis.

Mularkey was named the interim head coach of the Titans after the team fired Ken Whisenhunt in 2015. Mularkey was officially named as the franchise's next head coach in January 2016.

Mularkey went 19-15 overall as the full-time head coach. Now, the team is searching for its fourth head coach since 2013.

Titans part ways with head coach Mike Mularkey. Read: https://t.co/9R7Q0DKjBP pic.twitter.com/vu5Z6bD6Kr — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 15, 2018

Here's how News 4's sports team reacted to the news:

Amy Adams Strunk’s statement supporting Mike Mularkey just never felt right to me. I’m really not surprised by today’s news, especially after yesterday’s end of season presser for Mularkey. — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) January 15, 2018

Given Mularkey’s previous track record, he undoubtedly succeeded with the #Titans & helped them achieve everything they could have reasonably asked for in his tenure. In the past month, I assume he never felt secure, or that he was Robinson’s guy, so he went out on his own terms. — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) January 15, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans have parted ways with head coach Mike Mularkey after the two parties couldn’t come... https://t.co/OWiW2RjulX — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) January 15, 2018

The Titans are going to quickly become the Patriots South, IMO. And if it is Josh McDaniels, he will realize again, that he does not have a Brady or a Gronk... — Big Joe (@BIGJOEONTHEGO) January 15, 2018

