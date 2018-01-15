Committee working to save Batey Farms in Hendersonville

The committee has since gathered hundreds of thousands of pledges to turn the land into a park. (WSMV)

Members of the Hendersonville community are stepping in to preserve an iconic piece of land in their town.

The Save Batey Farms committee was started after the city couldn't afford to buy a family's land that has been around for years, so developers did instead.

The committee has since gathered hundreds of thousands of pledges to turn the land into a park before builders can get their hands on it.

Len Jannaman says the city's money is better spent improving its current infrastructure issues, such as road and traffic conditions, before creating more.

"This is about a connection to the land. It’s about a win-win for the city, for the people and for the developer," Jannaman said.

The committee's goal is to collect $3 million in pledges and make an offer to the real estate investment firm.

News 4 reached out to the firm, but they have not provided a comment.

