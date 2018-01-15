In just six short pages, Martin Luther King Jr.'s changed the world. And we have the full, unedited speech right here.

In just six short pages, Martin Luther King Jr.'s changed the world. And we have the full, unedited speech right here.

In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., delivers his "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/File)

In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., delivers his "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/File)

Events planned across Middle TN for MLK Day

Americans across the country will be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with acts of service and remembrance on Monday.

Martin Luther King III will be speaking and honoring his father at the MLK Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The civil rights leader's daughter, Dr. Bernice King, will be honoring her late father at an annual church service in Atlanta.

Several events are planned across the Midstate in honor of MLK Day.

The 17th annual MLK Fellowship Breakfast was held Monday morning at Woolworth on 5th.

In Franklin, the annual King of Nations Parade will start at 11 a.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church.

MTSU students will be holding a vigil on campus at 6 p.m.

Due to weather conditions, Clarksville's MLK Day parade has been canceled.

SPECIAL COVERAGE - MLK DAY

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.