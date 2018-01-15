Police investigating after victim dropped off at hospital - WSMV News 4

Police investigating after shooting victim dropped off at hospital

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

One person is in serious condition after being shot.

Authorities said the shooting victim was dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center overnight.

Police are working to find out where the shooting happened.

It's not clear if any suspects have been identified.

