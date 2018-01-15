16-year-old dies from gunshot wound after being dropped off at hospital

A 16-year-old shooting victim has died from his injuries after being dropped off at a hospital early Monday morning.

Police say Jose Gutierrez and a female friend were brought to TriStar Southern Hills around 1:15 a.m. Monday. A male and two females in the car then drove away.

Gutierrez was shot in the head while reportedly in a car in south Nashville about 15 minutes earlier.

Police were told that someone in the car was mishandling a pistol when it went off, but they say that account is still uncorroborated; the others in the car who brought Gutierrez have not been located.

Anyone who knows who the young people in the vehicle are or their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Gutierrez was a student at Glencliff High School. Metro Nashville Public Schools Information Officer Michelle Michaud issued a statement Tuesday evening, saying:

Metro Schools’ staff, teachers and students are deeply saddened to learn the victim of a tragic accident in Nashville was one of our tenth-grade students at Glencliff High School. The bright young man had a promising future and will be missed by everyone who knew him at Glencliff. Principal Cliff Wilson said the student had no behavior incidents at school and was a member of the soccer team. We will have counselors available to students at the school when we resume classes and as needed. The entire Metro Schools’ community extends our sympathy to his family and all who loved him during this heartbreaking time.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.