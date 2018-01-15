4WARN Weather Alert: More snow heading toward Middle TN

Estimated snowfall accumulations for Middle TN, as of 9:30 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)

The estimated track of the winter storm, as of 9:30 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday because of the snow that is expected to accumulate across Middle Tennessee.

The Midstate remains under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow showers will begin arriving in the areas north and west of Nashville between 2 and 3 p.m. Monday. The snow will spread southeast gradually into the evening, lasting overnight into Tuesday morning.

News 4 meteorologist Daphne DeLoren says 1 inch of snow remains most likely for Middle Tennessee. Some areas could see 2 inches of snow.

The snow will taper off from west to east Tuesday morning, but roads will remain problematic.

