4WARN Weather Alert: Snow moves out, bitter cold remains

In Nashville, most of the snow from last week’s winter storm has melted and the streets already have salt on them. In Clarksville, residents are still recovering from heavy snow last week.

Send your winter weather photos to PIX@wsmv.com, and you could see them in a newscast!

Clarksville has seen the most snowfall so far this morning. (WSMV)

Estimated snowfall accumulations for Middle TN, as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

A News 4 viewer sent this photo from the area near the MTSU campus in Murfreesboro. (Source: PIX@WSMV.com)

Middle Tennessee remains under a 4WARN Weather Alert because of accumulating snow, dangerous road conditions and extremely cold temperatures.

News 4 chief meteorologist Lisa Spencer said the snow began to taper off on Tuesday afternoon, with some lingering flurries into the evening.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads as they will remain slick.

A wind chill advisory is in effect overnight as the actual temperature will drop into the single digits. The wind chill will make it feel like 0 to -10.

Most of Middle Tennessee saw 1 to 3 inches of snow, while some areas saw as much as 6 inches.

Sunshine takes over for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the 20s during the day on Wednesday before rising to the mid-40s by Friday.

This week, a big warn up is expected with temperatures near 60.

AROUND THE MIDSTATE

Snow has accumulated in Nashville - 2 inches in some areas - and is sticking to the roads. Metro Public Works crews have already treated all primary and secondary routes and will be monitoring conditions throughout the morning commute.

A TDOT spokesperson said roads in Davidson County are mostly passable, but some drivers are going way too fast this morning for the conditions.

In Nashville, MTA buses and vans started operating on snow detours starting at 6:15 a.m. Click here for more information.

Nashville's Metro Council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed to Jan. 23.

TDOT crews have been working around the clock to pre-treat and re-treat the roads. In some cases, employees were only taking short breaks to nap, eat and refuel.

After rush hour Tuesday, TDOT officials said they will stop treating the roads because the temperature will be so low that salt will be ineffective. Crews will return to work Wednesday after sunrise, but extremely cold temperatures may hinder progress.

In Clarksville, police responded to at least seven crashes and helped six different stranded drivers on Tuesday morning. No severe injuries have been reported.

In Mt. Juliet, cars were having a hard time getting up the big hill on Devonshire Drive. Several vehicles had to stop and go back down. Since then, public works crews have been able to clear it. The area has gotten about 1.5 inches of snow.

In Hendersonville, some of the snow began to melt after the sun came out, but it was a different story Tuesday morning.

News 4 drove around town and found many roads covered in snow. Drivers moved slowly so they wouldn’t spin out.

Police are warning drivers about slush on the road, as it could refreeze after the sun goes down. Even if roads look clear, TDOT officials said there are still likely slick patches.

Publix stores in Nashville and Clarksville will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday. If conditions allow, the stores should reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

#MtJuliet Public Works crews are out working hard, spreading salt and scraping roadways in an effort to clear them. We appreciate them and their efforts! pic.twitter.com/RGwYNJI3X5 — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 16, 2018

Here's the 4 p.m. update from TDOT about the conditions across the Midstate:

Bedford County - Patches of snow and ice

Cheatham County - Patches of snow and ice

Davidson County - Clear and wet

Dickson County - Patches of snow and ice

Giles County - Patches of snow and ice

Hickman County - Patches of snow and ice

Houston County - Patches of snow and ice

Humphreys County - Clear and drying

Lawrence County - Patches of snow and ice

Lewis County - Clear and wet

Lincoln County - Patches of snow and ice

Macon County - Patches of snow and ice

Marshall County - Patches of snow and ice

Maury County - Patches of snow and ice

Moore County - Patches of snow and ice

Montgomery County - Patches of snow and ice

Perry County - Clear

Robertson County - Patches of snow and ice

Rutherford County - Clear and wet

Smith County - Patches of snow and ice

Stewart County - Patches of snow and ice

Sumner County - Patches of snow and ice

Trousdale County - Clear

Wayne County - Patches of snow and ice

Wilson County - Wet with light snow

Williamson County - Clear and wet

Hwy 96 snowfall going under Natchez Trace Bridge in Williamson County. @WSMV @WSMVDanThomas pic.twitter.com/lGuAHmfnqy — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) January 16, 2018

WATCHING THE ROADS

Inside TDOT’s Traffic Management Center, or “The Pit,” about half a dozen dispatchers monitor some 200 cameras to identify crashes and notify the public. They also dispatch crews to those crash scenes.

When a car slid into a guardrail on I-40 at Donelson, TDOT crews were able to show up within minutes.

“So they’re there and they’ve already been working that incident and we’ve got the OK to move everything, so our help trucks will push, pull or drag anything that they can,” said Adam Perez, TMC supervisor with TDOT. “So once the ambulance has done what they need to do … that’s when we go into action and we start clearing the road.”

If you need help from a trooper while traveling anywhere in Tennessee, you can call *847 from your cell phone.

Check out TDOT’s “hub” They are monitoring the highways 24-7 pic.twitter.com/CbKHV1sKDI — Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) January 16, 2018

WARMING SHELTERS IN NASHVILLE

Due to the subfreezing temperatures, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says every shelter has increased its capacity.

Metro employees have opened an overflow shelter at the Fairgrounds in south Nashville. The shelter is currently located in the Vaughn building but will move to the banquet hall later in the day. The shelter will remain open until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Room In The Inn will be open all day. The facility's night center will open at 8 p.m.

People with pets will be welcomed at the Room In The Inn and at the Fairgrounds.

Transportation will be provided starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday to take people from the Fairgrounds to Room In The Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Secondary roads are getting more hazardous while they are less traveled. These pictures are in the Linwood/Poplar Hill area. pic.twitter.com/gzLE3FjxaY — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) January 16, 2018

Road conditions for Rock Springs Road at Cooks Lane and the city limits. pic.twitter.com/g5Yuh9BMjo — SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) January 16, 2018

Buckner LN at Duplex RD #snowday2018 pic.twitter.com/j9FWhcpJFc — Spring Hill Police (@springhillpdtn) January 16, 2018

The plow is on the move in Downtown Clarksville!! #DontCrowdThePlow pic.twitter.com/fOZ9a8aW9E — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) January 16, 2018

