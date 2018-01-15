4WARN Weather Alert: More snow arrives in Middle TN

In Nashville, most of the snow from last week’s winter storm has melted and the streets already have salt on them. In Clarksville, residents are still recovering from heavy snow last week.

Here's the latest track of the storm, as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

Estimated snowfall accumulations for Middle TN, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

Clarksville has seen the most snowfall so far this morning. (WSMV)

Middle Tennessee remains under a 4WARN Weather Alert because of accumulating snow and worsening road conditions.

News 4 meteorologist Dan Thomas says 1 to 3 inches of snow remains most likely for Middle Tennessee. Some areas could see 6 inches of snow.

The snow will taper off from west to east later in the day on Tuesday, but roads are expected to remain problematic throughout the day.

Sunshine and bitter cold will follow in the days to come, with a high near 20 on Tuesday, before a warmup this weekend.

Snow is already starting to accumulate in Nashville and is sticking to the roads. Metro Public Works crews have already treated all primary and secondary routes and will be monitoring conditions throughout the morning commute.

A TDOT spokesperson said roads in Davidson County are mostly passable, but some drivers are going way too fast this morning for the conditions.

In Nashville, MTA buses and vans will be operating on snow route detours starting at 6:15 a.m. Click here for more information.

According to TDOT, Stewart County, Houston County, Montgomery County and the northern part of Cheatham County are getting heavy snow. Crews are working to keep one lane open on Interstate 64 and Interstate 24.

Snow is also moving into the northwestern part of Middle Tennessee, including Lawrenceburg and Lewisburg. TDOT crews have been applying salt to the roads. There are not any trouble spots to report at this time.

The plow is on the move in Downtown Clarksville!! #DontCrowdThePlow pic.twitter.com/fOZ9a8aW9E — Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) January 16, 2018

Here's the latest update from TDOT about the conditions across the Midstate:

Cheatham County - Accumulating snow

Dickson County - Accumulating snow

Hickman County - Light snow/flurries, roads are clear but wet

Houston County - Accumulating snow

Humphreys County - Accumulating snow

Lewis County - Roads are wet with light snow

Macon County - Roads are wet with light snow

Maury County - Light snow/flurries, roads are clear but wet

Montgomery County - Accumulating snow

Perry County - Light snow/flurries, but roads are clear

Robertson County - Accumulating snow

Smith County - Light snow/flurries, but roads are clear and wet

Stewart County - Accumulating snow

Sumner County - Patches of snow and ice

Trousdale County - Light snow/flurries, roads are clear but wet

Wayne County - Light snow/flurries, but roads are clear

Wilson County - Light snow/flurries, roads are clear but wet

Williamson County - Light snow/flurries, roads are clear but wet

WARMING SHELTERS IN NASHVILLE

Due to the subfreezing temperatures, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says every shelter has increased its capacity.

Metro employees will be running an overflow shelter in the Vaughn building at the Fairgrounds on Wedgewood Avenue. The shelter will open at 7:30 p.m. Monday and will stay open through 10 a.m Tuesday.

The Room In The Inn will be open all day. The facility's night center will open at 8 p.m.

People with pets will be welcomed at the Room In The Inn and at the Fairgrounds.

Transportation will be provided starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday to take people from the Fairgrounds to Room In The Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said crews were on standby throughout the region. As of 8 p.m. Monday, there were no reported issues on the roads.

945 PM UPDATE: A #WinterStormWarning is now in effect across northwest #MiddleTennessee where 2-4" of snow (locally higher) is expected. 1-3" of snow is anticipated across the rest of #MiddleTennessee where a #WinterWeatherAdvisory remains in effect. #Nashville #Tennessee #tnwx pic.twitter.com/mwGuhdEVVu — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 16, 2018

1/15 Cold Weather Plan Level 4: Every shelter has increased capacity. Room In The Inn is open all day today, Night Center starts at 8PM. There are no barriers for people to access the Night Center (including pets). Nashville Rescue Mission extended hours https://t.co/EOjldCRPwg — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) January 15, 2018

1/15 Cold Weather Plan: In addition to existing shelters, at 7:30PM we will open an overflow shelter @FAIRGROUNDSNASH Vaughn Building. Pets accepted. Will remain open until 1/16 at 10AM, transport to day shelters will begin at 8AM. — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) January 15, 2018

