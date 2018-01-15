Police looking for suspect in stabbing, arson at Antioch townhome

Police are searching for the man who they say is responsible for an overnight stabbing and arson inside an Antioch townhome.

The turn of events is not as bizarre as what police say the suspect was last seen wearing.

Police said the suspect, a man in his 20s, was only wearing yellow underwear.

According to police, the victim was stabbed multiple times by the suspect, who is his grandson's friend.

After the incident, the victim ran to a neighbor's house.

Neighbors called police after seeing smoke coming out of the building on Monroe Crossing where the stabbing took place. It's believed the suspect set something on fire before fleeing.

The fire department broke the windows of the townhome to get inside and put the fire out.

The victim was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with a stab wound to his shoulder. His injuries are said to be non-critical.

