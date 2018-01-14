Southern states join to promote civil rights tourism

Southern states that once fought to maintain racial segregation are now banding together to promote civil rights tourism at sites including the building where the Confederacy was born and the motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died.More >>
Southern states that once fought to maintain racial segregation are now banding together to promote civil rights tourism at sites including the building where the Confederacy was born and the motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died.More >>
Officers were called to the 3100 block of Ft Campbell Boulevard for a shots fired call around 6 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Officers were called to the 3100 block of Ft Campbell Boulevard for a shots fired call around 6 p.m. Sunday.More >>
President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday night after several days of controversy over his remarks about African countries, telling reporters, "I am not a racist."More >>
President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday night after several days of controversy over his remarks about African countries, telling reporters, "I am not a racist."More >>
Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey says right tackle Jack Conklin tore his left anterior cruciate ligament and likely will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.More >>
Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey says right tackle Jack Conklin tore his left anterior cruciate ligament and likely will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.More >>
The fire started around 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 8400 block of Highway 203, which is in Savannah, Tennessee.More >>
The fire started around 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 8400 block of Highway 203, which is in Savannah, Tennessee.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash in Marshall County.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash in Marshall County.More >>
Crash investigators are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect that left Denise Leighton, 45, seriously injured after a hit-and-run. Leighton was walking on the right shoulder of Gallatin Pike near Shepherd Hills Drive in Madison when she was by the unknown vehicle.More >>
Crash investigators are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect that left Denise Leighton, 45, seriously injured after a hit-and-run. Leighton was walking on the right shoulder of Gallatin Pike near Shepherd Hills Drive in Madison when she was by the unknown vehicle.More >>
Though the roads are beginning to clear, some churches in Middle Tennessee have canceled Sunday Services for Sunday, Jan. 14.More >>
Though the roads are beginning to clear, some churches in Middle Tennessee have canceled Sunday Services for Sunday, Jan. 14.More >>
The fire started around 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 8400 block of Highway 203, which is in Savannah, Tennessee.More >>
The fire started around 1:20 a.m. at a home in the 8400 block of Highway 203, which is in Savannah, Tennessee.More >>
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >>
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >>
The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >>
The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >>
President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday in the wake of recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations, declaring that "I am not a racist."More >>
President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday in the wake of recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations, declaring that "I am not a racist."More >>
Three people were killed, including two children, and two other people were injured in an apparent domestic shooting and carjacking in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
Three people were killed, including two children, and two other people were injured in an apparent domestic shooting and carjacking in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
Officers were called to the 3100 block of Ft Campbell Boulevard for a shots fired call around 6 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Officers were called to the 3100 block of Ft Campbell Boulevard for a shots fired call around 6 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Read this so you know what not to do!More >>
Read this so you know what not to do!More >>