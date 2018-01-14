Clarksville police investigate homicide on Ft. Campbell Blvd.

Clarksville police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard for a shots fired call around 6 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are interviewing witnesses.

The public is not in danger, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should contact Detective McClintock at 931-614-5741, the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.