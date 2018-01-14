2 men charged in Clarksville homicide

Police in Clarksville have arrested two men in a homicide that happened on Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Keondre Jenkins.

On Monday, police arrested 21-year-old Jamarcus Edwards and 20-year-old Prince-Jamal Ligon. Investigators say Ligon shot and hit Jenkins from inside a vehicle that Edwards was driving.

Both men have been charged with criminal homicide. They are being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

