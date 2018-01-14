Metro officers ask public for help in finding hit & run suspect

Crash investigators are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect that left Denise Leighton, 45, seriously injured after a hit-and-run.

Leighton was walking on the right shoulder of Gallatin Pike near Shepherd Hills Drive in Madison when the unknown vehicle hit her. Leighton was not in the road and police say she was heading toward a bus stop. The vehicle fled the scene.

Police do not have a vehicle description, but they said the incident occurred Saturday around 8:00 p.m.

Leighton is currently in the hospital receiving treatments for serious injuries, according to police.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to the case contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.