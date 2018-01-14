4 killed in Hardin County house fire

Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin confirmed that a family of four died early Sunday morning in a house fire in Savannah, Tenn.

The fire began around 1:20 a.m. The house was located on the 8400 block of Hwy 203.

The mother and father, as well as their children-- ages three and nine-- died in the fire. Martin believes it was an accidental fire, but said that TBI and the Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

He described the fire as a total loss, meaning the house was completely destroyed.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.