4 killed in Hardin County house fire - WSMV News 4

4 killed in Hardin County house fire

(Source: Hardin Co. Fire) (Source: Hardin Co. Fire)
SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) -

Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin confirmed that a family of four died early Sunday morning in a house fire in Savannah, Tenn.

The fire began around 1:20 a.m. The house was located on the 8400 block of Hwy 203. 

The mother and father, as well as their children-- ages three and nine-- died in the fire. Martin believes it was an accidental fire, but said that TBI and the Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

He described the fire as a total loss, meaning the house was completely destroyed.

