Weather affects church services across Midstate

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Though the roads are beginning to clear, some churches in Middle Tennessee have canceled services for Sunday, Jan. 14.

  • South Haven Baptist Church in Springfield, TN
  • First Baptist Church of Dickson
  • Hillsboro Presbyterian Church
  • Westwood Baptist Church
  • Nevels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN

Day care operations for the listed churches will also be closed due to weather. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly.

