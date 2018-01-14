Weather affects church services across Midstate

Though the roads are beginning to clear, some churches in Middle Tennessee have canceled services for Sunday, Jan. 14.

South Haven Baptist Church in Springfield, TN

First Baptist Church of Dickson

Hillsboro Presbyterian Church

Westwood Baptist Church

Nevels Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN

Day care operations for the listed churches will also be closed due to weather.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly.

