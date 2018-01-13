1 killed in crash on I-24 in Antioch

Marcus Mariota completed 22 of 37 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but was under duress for most of the second half.More >>
A heartbreaking tragedy in north Nashville. Three people, including two young children, were shot and killed in what police believe to be a domestic shooting. Police are urging victims of domestic violence to get help, before it is too late.More >>
Here are some last minute notes as the Titans get ready to take on the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoff game.More >>
Philip Snider says his 69-year-old wife was in poor health and this was to be their last trip.More >>
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency downgraded the weather conditions to a Level 4-Elevated status on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Three people were killed, including two children, and two other people were injured in an apparent domestic shooting and carjacking in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash in Marshall County.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Ronnie Lucas Wilson, 31, was captured this morning in Blount County, Tennessee.More >>
The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >>
Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction.More >>
Three people were killed, including two children, and two other people were injured in an apparent domestic shooting and carjacking in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
Read this so you know what not to do!More >>
The flu virus has reached nearly every corner of the nation.More >>
It began with Matthew Nicholson, 28, losing a video game, raging alone in his room and yelling out in anger Thursday night in Ceres, California. It ended with the death of his mother.More >>
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency downgraded the weather conditions to a Level 4-Elevated status on Saturday afternoon.More >>
