1 killed in crash on I-24 in Antioch

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Antioch Saturday night.

It happened at 6:42 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 60, which is right before the Bell Road exit. 

The right lanes were blocked for several hours, but they reopened around 11 p.m.

No other details about the crash have been released. 

