3 men steal truck with 13-year-old girl inside

La Vergne police are searching for three people accused of stealing a truck with a 13-year-old girl inside.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mapco located at 588 Waldron Road.

According to authorities, the owner of a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche went inside the gas station, while his teenage daughter stayed inside the vehicle.

That’s when three men jumped inside and took off. They then drove a short distance before forcing the 13-year-old out by threatening to shoot her.

The Avalanche was last seen traveling down Waldron Road going southbound toward the Smyrna/Nolensville area. It’s red in color, has a Tennessee tag that reads: 051-MQK, and a front tag that says: "Meharry MMC."

The truck also has a step rail on the driver’s side, but not on the passenger side.

If anyone sees the Chevrolet Avalanche or can help identify the three suspects, please contact the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or call your local jurisdiction.

Officials say the suspects are armed and dangerous and should not be approached.