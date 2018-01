A Titans win would:

Give the Titans their first AFC Championship Game berth since 2003.

Give the Titans their first two-win post-season since the 1999 campaign.

Improve the Titans' all-time record against the Patriots to 17-24-1.

Titans/Patriots series notes:

*Pats lead 24-16-1

*Last meeting in the post-season, Patriots beat Titans 17-14 (1-10-04)

*Titans vs. Patriots @ Gillette Stadium: Patriots won 33-16 (12-20-15)