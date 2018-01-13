Top 10 fugitive captured in East Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Ronnie Lucas Wilson, 31, was captured this morning in Blount County, Tennessee.

Wilson was placed on the Top 10 Most Wanted list Friday after shooting and injuring a Knoxville police officer during a traffic stop. Wilson was wanted for the attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

Early Saturday morning, authorities received a tip that Wilson was hiding in a vacant home off Calderwood Highway in Maryville.

Officers responded to the home and found Wilson, who immediately tried to flee. He was taken into custody by the Blount County Sheriff's Office, as well as investigators from the Knoxville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

