Fatal crash reported in Marshall County

In Nashville, Metro Public Works crews are salting all of the main routes. Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads and let crews do their work.More >>
Three people were killed, including two children, and two other people were injured in an apparent domestic shooting and carjacking in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
A number of flights are canceled or delayed at Nashville International Airport as the winter storm moves in.More >>
The Tennessee Titans’ flight to New England for Saturday’s football game against the Patriots has been delayed.More >>
The Cloud Hill Partnership announced Friday that it has formally withdrawn from the contract it was awarded by Metro to revitalize the former Greer Stadium site, according to a news release.More >>
Passengers are having to deboard their plane after it went off a taxiway at Nashville International Airport on Friday morning.More >>
Police in Tennessee say a man listed in a database as an Aryan Nations gang member shot an officer and is on the run.More >>
It all started just before 2 a.m. Friday when a woman was carjacked at the Walmart in Mt. Juliet.More >>
Three people were killed, including two children, and two other people were injured in an apparent domestic shooting and carjacking in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.More >>
In Nashville, Metro Public Works crews are salting all of the main routes. Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads and let crews do their work.More >>
Passengers are having to deboard their plane after it went off a taxiway at Nashville International Airport on Friday morning.More >>
It’s a social media trend that could quickly turn deadly.More >>
A loyal dog named Cathleen walked nearly 40 miles in search of her previous owners who made the difficult decision of giving her away.More >>
A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman died within days of finding out she had the flu.More >>
Police in Tennessee say a man listed in a database as an Aryan Nations gang member shot an officer and is on the run.More >>
Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, donated $33 million to TheDream.US, a national scholarship fund for those brought to the United States as children and protected from deportation under DACA.More >>
