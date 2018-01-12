Fatal crash reported in Marshall County

The crash was reported just outside of Lewisburg. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash in Marshall County.

U.S. Highway 64 at Hunter Road is shut down just outside of Lewisburg while investigators are at the scene.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. THP said the scene was still active Friday night.

Alert ?? Marshall County confirmed fatal crash. US 64 at Hunter Road. Road is shutdown until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Ptw7XZvhxV — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) January 12, 2018

