3 dead, including 2 children, in apparent domestic shooting, carjacking

Three people were killed, including two children, and two other people were injured in an apparent domestic shooting and carjacking in north Nashville on Friday afternoon.

Police said a mother and her two children, ages 5 and 8, were found shot outside their home on the 2600 block of Jenkins Court.

Both children have died. Their mother, 45, is in serious condition.

Police have identified the two children as 5-year-old Samaii and 8-year-old Sammarre Daniel. Their mother has been identified as Darnyyka Daniel.

“It's a very sad situation, tragic situation here tonight," said Kris Mumford with Metro police.

After the shooting, police said the suspect, 24-year-old Queshan Brooks, ran off and carjacked a vehicle on 10th Avenue North. Both the driver and passenger were shot.

The driver, 70-year-old Robert Payne, died. His passenger, 52-year-old Patrick Hancock, was pistol-whipped and shot in the arm. He is in critical condition.

Police found the car abandoned in west Nashville. They tracked the suspect's footprints in the snow and took him into custody.

"The weather and obviously the snow, the tracks, did assist in locating that suspect," Mumford said.

Brooks will be charged with three counts of murder, among other charges. Police said the mother of the two children is Brooks' stepmother.

"It's very difficult for any officer who comes upon a deceased child and this kind of violence. We urge anyone who may be in a domestic violence situation to call our domestic violence detectives. We have a lot of great programs," Mumford said.

Police said Brooks is refusing to answer detectives' questions. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Brooks was free on $25,000 bond for a pending felony aggravated assault arrest from last September. He was convicted of aggravated robbery in May 2014 and received a six-year sentence.

