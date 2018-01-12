Titans flight to New England delayed by weather, airport acciden - WSMV News 4

Titans flight to New England delayed by weather, airport accident

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Titans’ flight to New England for Saturday’s football game against the Patriots has been delayed.

The flight left Nashville around 2:30 p.m. according to FlightAware.com. It has been scheduled to leave at 1 p.m. but was delayed by the weather and a plane that ran off a taxiway at the airport.

The team is scheduled to arrive in Providence, RI, at 4:30 CT.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.