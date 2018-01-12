Developer withdraws from Greer Stadium revitalization project

The Cloud Hill Partnership announced Friday that it has formally withdrawn from the contract it was awarded by Metro to revitalize the former Greer Stadium site, according to a news release.

“After several months of studying the extremely challenging site since being awarded the contract in May, it has become clear that several issues, including the appropriate yet still uncertain approach to archeology based on the recent report released by the city, have become more complex than anticipated. We have, therefore, concluded that our proposal is no longer viable and must be withdrawn,” said Bert Mathers, principal of the Cloud Hill Partnership.

Mayor Megan Barry’s office released an archaeological survey of the Greer Stadium parcel under consideration for the private-public development on Friday.

The Tennessee Valley Archaeological Research survey showed that there are areas along the periphery of the property that have undisturbed soils. Combined with the historical record indicating that impressed slaves were likely buried in these areas during the construction of Fort Negley, it is highly likely that human remains are still present in these areas.

Barry lauded the Cloud Hill Partnership for their willingness and desire to answer the city’s call for proposals to reimagine this underutilized property, using private dollars to meet the community’s needs.

"Nearly a year ago, the city of Nashville asked the community to present their best ideas and vision for how to use the Greer Stadium site in a way that would address many of the needs of our community, such as active park space, greenways, affordable housing, artist and creative maker space, and more,” said Barry in a news release. “The Cloud Hill Partnership put forward a wonderful proposal that even critics thought would be a welcome addition to the community, if perhaps at another site. I regret that we will not be able to move forward with this project, but I want to thank them for stepping up and helping us see what a sustainable, responsible, and equitable development could look like on this land.”

DOCUMENTS: TVAR Greer Stadium report | Cloud Hill Partnership statement

In their report, TVAR recommends “that a portion of the project area be protected, with no land alterations taking place. It is suggested that this portion be reintegrated into Fort Negley Park.” Their interpretations and conclusions from the research can be found on pages 109 and 110 of the report.

"The likelihood of graves means that we should reassess plans for this site so as to better honor and preserve the history of the men and women who died in the construction of a fort that helped save the Union,” said Barry in the news release. “As we move forward, I want to see that whatever happens with the Greer Stadium site will honor that history, while bringing the community together around a shared vision. I have faith in the ability of all stakeholders to work together to identify and coalesce around this vision.”

As a result of this decision, the original procurement process and RFQ have been canceled. Unless or until proper plans and approvals are made for alternative visions for this site, no park construction or demolition will take place on the Greer Stadium parcel - which is a Metro Parks property - adjacent to Fort Negley.

