Plane goes off taxiway at Nashville International with passengers on board

A United Express flight ran into the grass while preparing for departure with 50 passengers and three crew members onboard.

The Embrarer 145 Trans State Airlines Flight 4696, operating as United Express, from Nashville to Chicago was preparing for departure when the aircraft's nose gear went into the grass during a turn, according to a statement from Trans State Airlines.

The passengers exited the plane via air stairs and were bused back to the terminal. No injuries to passengers or crews were reported.

The flight to Chicago was canceled and maintenance is inspecting the plane, according to the airlines.

The airline is working to accommodate the passengers of the plane on the next available flight.

