Gray & Dudley: Chef Levon's Roasted Beets

Roasted beets with Alabama satsumas, chicory and pistachio vinaigrette.

Levon Wallace, Executive Chef-Gray & Dudley at 21c Museum Hotel Nashville

Serves 4-6

For the salad

4 satsuma mandarins or tangerines, peeled and segmented

2 heads frisee or curly endive (about 4 cups)

¼ cup celery heart leaves (optional)

1 pinch Aleppo pepper (optional)

Roasted beets

6-tennis ball sized beets. Red, yellow or both.

2 Tbs olive oil

1 cup Kosher Salt

Pre heat oven to 400F. Place salt in cast iron skillet or oven proof dish. Scrub beets under cold water then rub with olive oil. Place beets directly on salt and place in oven, uncovered for 45-60 mins or until they can pierced easily with a fork.

Allow to cool completely. Peel and cut into 6-8 wedges, depending on size of the beet.

Place cut beets in a medium sized bowl. Set aside.

Pickled onions

1 medium sized red onion

1 cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup water

1 tsp sugar

2 tsp kosher salt

cut red onion in half, then slice each half into thin strips and place in a pint mason jar or glass bowl. Combine vinegar and water in a small sauce pan over medium heat. Add sugar and salt, whisk until dissolved and just under a simmer. Carefully pour hot vinegar mixture over onions and stir. Allow to cool at room temperature before storing in refrigerator.

Pistachio vinaigrette

¼ cup olive oil

Juice of one lemon

¼ cup chopped pistachios

1 Tbs Honey

Kosher Salt

Cracked pepper

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to combine.



To assemble the salad:

Pour 2 Tablespoon of pistachio vinaigrette over beets and toss to combine, set aside

Toss frisee with ¼ cup pickled onions, mandarin segments and 2 Tablespoons of pistachio vinaigrette.

Taste and season with salt & cracked pepper if needed.

Divide frisee/onion/mandarin salad between 4-6 plates, then top with dressed beets. Garnish with celery leaves, Aleppo pepper and more vinaigrette.