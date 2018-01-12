Nashville flights affected as winter storm moves in

Passengers are being asked to check their flight status before they leave for the airport. (WSMV)

A number of flights are canceled or delayed at Nashville International Airport as the winter storm moves in.

Some passengers showed up early because they didn’t know what the road conditions would be like. A lot of passengers were happy to find their flights were leaving on time.

The flight status board shows a few problems. A morning flight to Chicago and a flight to Washington, D.C., were both canceled. Some flights to New York were canceled or delayed. Flights to Toronto are also running late.

One woman heading to Phoenix got to the airport to discover her Southwest flight had been canceled.

"I did not look at my email last night at 8 where it said it was canceled. I drove two hours up here from Decatur, AL, to see 'canceled,'" said traveler Jean Paradise.

She got another flight, but instead of arriving at 11 a.m. in Phoenix as planned, she'll get in at 7 p.m.

Airport officials are urging all passengers to check their flight status before leaving.

The airport is open and operational. Be sure to check with your airline for the latest flight information BEFORE heading to BNA, as there are some cancellations and delays. Be safe. — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) January 12, 2018

