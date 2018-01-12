3 Nashville teens arrested in connection with carjackings

Police in Mt. Juliet arrested three juveniles who are accused in carjackings.

It all started just before 2 a.m. Friday when a woman was carjacked at the Walmart in Mt. Juliet.

While officers were responding, they saw two other cars believed to be connected to carjackings in other areas.

Officers said they pursued both cars. The suspects got and ran after their cars stopped working.

After separate foot pursuits, officers were able to take all of the suspects into custody.

Three teens from Nashville were arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center.

The car stolen from the Walmart was also found.

Police said no one was injured in any of the incidents.

