Police looking for man who robbed bank on Donelson Pike

Police are looking for this man, who robbed a bank in Nashville. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Police are looking for this man, who robbed a bank in Nashville. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in Nashville on Friday morning.

The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank on Donelson Pike at 9:15 a.m.

The robber gave the teller a note but is not believed to have been carrying a weapon.

Police said the man got away in a small white car.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 615-742-7463.

