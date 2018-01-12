Chavis has 6 3s, 18 points, No. 12 Mizzou women top Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jordan Chavis scored a career-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range and No. 12 Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 81-70 on Thursday night.

Amber Smith also scored 18 points for the Tigers (15-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference), who had no letdown after defeating No. 4 South Carolina on Sunday.

Smith had back-to-back 3-pointers to start a 16-2 run and her 10th point of the run made it 18-7 with 2:49 to play in the first quarter. Chavis had three 3-pointers in a 14-1 run in the second quarter before the Commodores closed with a 15-3 surge to trail 48-37 at the half.

Jordan Frericks had eight points in a 16-0 run midway through the third quarter that helped Missouri get to a 25-point lead entering the fourth quarter. The lead was 28 when Chavis' last 3 opened the scoring but Vandy followed with an 11-0 run and closed the game with a 10-0 run.

Cierra Walker scored 17 points for the Commodores (4-14, 0-4), who have lost eight of nine. Erin Whalen added 15 points.

Missouri did its damage with just five points from Sophie Cunningham, who averages 18.8 and shoots better than 50 percent from 3-point range, second in the nation. She was 1 of 6 from behind the arc.

