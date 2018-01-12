Deadly hit-and-run reported in Lawrence County - WSMV News 4

Deadly hit-and-run reported in Lawrence County

Posted: Updated:
FIVE POINTS, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Lawrence County.

The accident, which involves a pedestrian, happened at the intersection of Revilo and Blooming Grove roads.

THP is asking drivers to avoid the area and to use caution around emergency workers and vehicles who are working.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.