Deadly hit-and-run reported in Lawrence County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Lawrence County.

The accident, which involves a pedestrian, happened at the intersection of Revilo and Blooming Grove roads.

THP is asking drivers to avoid the area and to use caution around emergency workers and vehicles who are working.

Alert ??in Lawrence County: Hit and Run Fatality Involving a Pedestrian. Location is Revilo Rd/Blooming Grove Rd. More details to be released as the investigation continues. Be mindful of emergency workers and vehicles in this area as you drive. — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) January 12, 2018

