2 suspects arrested for car burglaries at apartment complex - WSMV News 4

2 suspects arrested for car burglaries at apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

Police say they have arrested two suspects in connection with several car burglaries at a Madison apartment complex.

A resident at Orchard Park Apartments saw the suspects breaking into cars and called the police.

Officers were able to catch the suspects as they were running away.

Police said the suspects had a handgun with them, as well as wallets and other items that were stolen from the cars.

In total, at least seven cars were burglarized during the crime spree. Police said most of the victims' vehicles were left unlocked.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 2 suspects arrested for car burglaries at apartment complexMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.