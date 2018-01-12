2 suspects arrested for car burglaries at apartment complex

Police say they have arrested two suspects in connection with several car burglaries at a Madison apartment complex.

A resident at Orchard Park Apartments saw the suspects breaking into cars and called the police.

Officers were able to catch the suspects as they were running away.

Police said the suspects had a handgun with them, as well as wallets and other items that were stolen from the cars.

In total, at least seven cars were burglarized during the crime spree. Police said most of the victims' vehicles were left unlocked.

