Woman robbed after waking up to find armed man in her hotel room

A woman was terrified to find a man standing inside of her hotel room in south Nashville overnight.

The victim told police she was sleeping in her room at the InTown Suites on Bell Road when she woke up and saw a man wearing a black ski mask around 3 a.m. Friday.

She said the man had a handgun and ordered her to go to the bathroom and not come out.

The suspect took two of the woman's PlayStation 4 game systems.

The victim said the man was gone by the time she was able to exit the bathroom.

Police said the investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

