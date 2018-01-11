Metro police investigating after man found with gunshot wound

Metro police are investigating a reported shooting on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 9:20 p.m. on Chesapeake Circle. Officers located a wrecked Jeep with bullet holes and blood inside on Chesapeake Court.

Officers searched the area and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his elbow.

The victim, a 28-year-old male was transported by ambulance to Skyline Medical Center.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

