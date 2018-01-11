Metro Council approves first reading of mass transit referendum - WSMV News 4

Metro Council approves first reading of mass transit referendum

NASHVILLE, TN

Metro Council took one step closer Thursday night to making Mayor Megan Barry’s multi-billion dollar mass transit plan a possibility.

Council members overwhelmingly approved it on first read.

The plan still has two more votes to go before it can be put on the May ballot for the public to make the final call.

