Mayor Barry calls for 'reset' on Nashville General issue

Mayor Megan Barry has declared a “reset” on the future of Nashville General Hospital.

In a letter sent to Metro Council members and the Hospital Authority, the mayor apologized for how she handled a November announcement about wanting to stop in-patient care at the hospital, and for the “pain and stress” it caused employees.

Barry also called for “some general consensus” as to how to best keep Nashville General operating.

Jan Brandles, chair of the Hospital Authority Board, issued the following statement:

We are eager to work with the Mayor, Meharry and key leaders of the community on a thoughtful and deliberate process to continue to provide access to quality health care to Nashville’s most vulnerable population. Nashville General Hospital is a vital resource to the city and we remain committed to finding the approach that best serves our patients and all of our employees - nurses, physicians, and staff.

Barry has been criticized for not consulting Metro Council, before her announcement about wanting to turn the hospital for indigent care into a teaching clinic.

The city-run hospital in north Nashville has long struggled to pay its bills.

Click here to read Barry’s full letter.

