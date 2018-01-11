Franklin man wanted for attempted homicide in custody

Marquece Crawford is now in police custody. (Source: Franklin Police Department)

The man accused of firing multiple shots into an occupied vehicle is now behind bars.

Franklin Police said Friday night that Marquece Crawford, 22, surrendered to authorities.

According to police, on Jan. 4, Crawford fired into the vehicle with three people inside on Good Neighbor Road.

Crawford is charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide and is being held on $900,000 bond. He is due in court at the end of the month.

