Franklin man wanted for attempted homicide

Police shared another photo of Marquece Crawford with another hairstyle. (Source: Franklin PD)

Police in Franklin are searching for a man accused of firing multiple shots into a vehicle with three people inside.

Marquece Crawford, 22, is wanted on three charges of attempted criminal homicide.

Police said on Jan. 4, Crawford fired into the vehicle on Good Neighbor Road.

Crawford is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or 911.

