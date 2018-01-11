1 person transported in Brentwood house fire - WSMV News 4

1 person transported in Brentwood house fire

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -

Emergency crews are responding to a reported house fire in Davidson County on Thursday night.

The house fire happened in the 5600 block of Granny White Pike near Brentwood.

Nashville fire officials said one person was transported from the scene.

