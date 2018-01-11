Police search for Brentwood pharmacy suspect

Police in Brentwood are searching for a man accused of robbing a Kroger pharmacy earlier this week.

Police said it happened Monday around 9 p.m. at the Kroger store at 210 Franklin Road.

Investigators said the suspect approached a clerk from behind as they were closing the pharmacy. The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, then forced the clerk to open a safe containing prescription medications.

After taking the prescription drugs from the safe, the suspect fled the store on foot.

The suspect is approximately 5’7” to 5’10” tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, jeans, a blue cap and a white surgical mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should call Brentwood police at 615-371-0160.

