Three men arrested for aiming guns at security camera, leading police on chase

Three men are in jail after aiming guns at a public housing security camera and later leading police on a chase on Ellington Parkway.

Metro Police say three men were seen early Thursday trespassing in the 600 block of South 8th Street in the Cayce Homes development.

The driver and passenger of a red Chevy Cruze were seen pointing guns at a security camera at the development. When an officer tried to stop the vehicle at South 5th Street and Woodland Street just after midnight, the driver sped onto Ellington Parkway.

He then ran off the roadway at the Hart Lane entrance ramp. He tried to get back onto Ellington Parkway, but he stopped at the ramp.

The driver, 26-year-old Marles King, and his two passengers, 22-year-old Orlando Hall and 20-year-old Thomas Pointer, were taken into custody.

Two handguns were recovered after the men tossed them from the car onto the Hart Lane entrance ramp.

King and Hall, both convicted felons, are charged with drug possession, being felons in possession of handguns, gun possession during the commission of a felony, criminal trespass and evidence tampering.

King had previous cocaine and handgun possession convictions. Police say he was in possession of hydrocodone pills Thursday. He is also charged with evading arrest and reckless driving. He is being held in lieu of $80,000 bond.

Hall, who had previous convictions for aggravated burglary, reckless driving and trespassing, had a small amount of marijuana on him. He is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest, Pointer was free on $50,000 bond after being arrested last July for shooting and attempting to rob a man in an East Palestine Avenue parking lot. That victim recovered from his injuries.

Pointer is charged with unlawful handgun possession, evidence tampering and criminal trespass. He is being held in lieu of $30,000 bond.

