Bellevue Sam's Club closes abruptly

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Sam’s Club in Bellevue shut its doors for good on Thursday.

It’s one of dozens of stores across the country to close amid a restructuring by Walmart, which owns the wholesale retailer.

Sam’s Club stores in Cool Springs, Antioch, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville and Cookeville are not affected.

