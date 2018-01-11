Bellevue Sam's Club closes abruptly

Sam’s Club in Bellevue shut its doors for good on Thursday.

It’s one of dozens of stores across the country to close amid a restructuring by Walmart, which owns the wholesale retailer.

Sam’s Club stores in Cool Springs, Antioch, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville and Cookeville are not affected.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.