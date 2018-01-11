Portland Police looking for suspect in woman's murder

Whittemore is believed to be driving this white pickup truck. (Source: Portland Police Department)

Police are asking for help in locating the man suspected in the murder of a woman in Portland Thursday.

The Portland Police Department responded to a report of a possible homicide on Smith Road, where they found a deceased woman. The incident appears to have been domestic-related.

They are now searching for 39-year-old Jason D. Whittemore, who is believed to be driving a white 2004 Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck with Tennessee registration L11-54J.

Warrants charging Whittemore with first-degree murder have been issued.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Miranda Whittemore.

Jason Whittemore’s last known address was 151 Smith Rd. in Portland.

Police believe he is armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he is should call the Portland Police Department at 615-451-3838.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.