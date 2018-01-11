Portland Police looking for suspect in woman's murder

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 9:20 p.m. on Chesapeake Circle. Officers located a wrecked Jeep with bullet holes and blood inside on Chesapeake Court.
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow and ice in Middle Tennessee.
Metro Council took one step closer Thursday night to making Mayor Megan Barry's multi-billion dollar mass transit plan a possibility.
In a letter sent to Metro Council members and the Hospital Authority, the mayor apologized for how she handled a November announcement about wanting to stop in-patient care at the hospital, and for the "pain and stress" it caused employees.
TDOT has over 229,000 tons of salt and more than 1.6 million gallons of salt brine ready to put on roads across the state.
Police in Franklin are searching for a man accused of firing multiple shots into a vehicle with three people inside.
A gunman is in custody after police said two people were shot in the Madison area on Thursday morning.
Police are asking for help in locating the man suspected in the murder of a woman in Portland Thursday.
Emergency crews are responding to a reported house fire in Davidson County on Thursday night.
Police in Brentwood are searching for a man accused of robbing a Kroger pharmacy earlier this week.
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday because of the possibility of snow and ice in Middle Tennessee.
Sam's Club said Thursday it's shutting down more than 50 locations, and some employees and customers say it did so without warning.
Search crews responded to the lake when the 66-year-old Putnam County man did not return home from his fishing trip as expected on Wednesday.
A report shows two dogs died and one was injured after they went in for grooming appointments at a PetSmart in New Jersey.
A gunman is in custody after police said two people were shot in the Madison area on Thursday morning.
The University of Maryland Medical Center is investigating how a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and hospital socks, at a bus stop at night.
Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers
Residents in one Houston, Texas building are thrilled that a noisy bar they've wanted gone for years is closing.
A pregnant woman has died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths in Tennessee to four.
The days and weeks following the September birth of daughter Alexis Olympia were difficult, according to a recent Vogue magazine interview.
